Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrupt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Railways police will pursue and implement zero tolerance policy for the corrupt officials to uplift the image of the force among citizens.

This was pledged by Pakistan Railways Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Shehzad Akbar while addressing a conference through video-link, held at the Central Police Office here on the directions of IG Arif Nawaz Khan on Thursday.

Division-wise performance of the Railways police was discussed in the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that strict action would be taken against officers and workers over illegal use of Railways quarters in their possession.

All superintendents of police (SPs) were directed to ensure action against black-marketing of Railways tickets in their divisions and action against ticket-less passengers.

The meeting decided that notorious officers would not be posted to any police station or post as in-charges.

The SPs were directed to improve departmental matters, and put welfare of workers on priority. The senior officers were directed that all pending cases and inquiries should be completed promptly, complaints of customers through the Citizens Portal should be entertained immediately and promotion of the Railways police staff should be ensured on time.

The DIG also urged ensuring security of mosques and Imambargahs during Ramazan.