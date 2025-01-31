Open Menu

Railways Prioritizes Passengers Safety, Investigation Underway Into Shalimar Express Derailment: CEO

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 09:16 PM

Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch has reaffirmed that passengers safety is a top priority and there can be no compromise in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch has reaffirmed that passengers safety is a top priority and there can be no compromise in this regard.

His statement came on Friday, following the derailment of Shalimar Express near Shahdara Railway Station.

The CEO announced that a senior committee has been formed to investigate the incident, comprising the Deputy Chief Engineer (Bridges), Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Carriages), and Deputy COP (Safety). The committee will submit a detailed report next week, after which strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Highlighting Pakistan Railways’ commitment to safety, Amir Ali Baloch noted that in the past two years, significant safety measures have been implemented, leading to a considerable reduction in derailment incidents. As a result, 42 million passengers traveled via Pakistan Railways in 2024, a number the department aims to increase further by maintaining high safety standards.

He also emphasized that railway tracks undergo regular inspections, and engineering restrictions are imposed in areas where weaknesses are detected. Currently, 13 track improvement projects are underway in the Sukkur-Rohri section, along with several other development projects across different divisions. The launch of the ML-1 project is expected to significantly reduce engineering restrictions, further improving rail safety and efficiency, he added.

Regarding the derailment, the CEO confirmed that restoration operations began immediately, and the affected up and down tracks were cleared within three hours. At present, all trains across the country are running on schedule, ensuring uninterrupted service for passengers.

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

3 minutes ago
 Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigat ..

Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..

2 minutes ago
 Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst ..

Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss

35 seconds ago
 17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showc ..

17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..

14 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Cl ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board

14 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors o ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..

14 minutes ago
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for ..

Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day

15 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of M ..

Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

15 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ ..

MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation

15 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-A ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders

15 minutes ago
 HoW explores collaborations in library sciences wi ..

HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France

15 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of S ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan