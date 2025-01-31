Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch has reaffirmed that passengers safety is a top priority and there can be no compromise in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch has reaffirmed that passengers safety is a top priority and there can be no compromise in this regard.

His statement came on Friday, following the derailment of Shalimar Express near Shahdara Railway Station.

The CEO announced that a senior committee has been formed to investigate the incident, comprising the Deputy Chief Engineer (Bridges), Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Carriages), and Deputy COP (Safety). The committee will submit a detailed report next week, after which strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Highlighting Pakistan Railways’ commitment to safety, Amir Ali Baloch noted that in the past two years, significant safety measures have been implemented, leading to a considerable reduction in derailment incidents. As a result, 42 million passengers traveled via Pakistan Railways in 2024, a number the department aims to increase further by maintaining high safety standards.

He also emphasized that railway tracks undergo regular inspections, and engineering restrictions are imposed in areas where weaknesses are detected. Currently, 13 track improvement projects are underway in the Sukkur-Rohri section, along with several other development projects across different divisions. The launch of the ML-1 project is expected to significantly reduce engineering restrictions, further improving rail safety and efficiency, he added.

Regarding the derailment, the CEO confirmed that restoration operations began immediately, and the affected up and down tracks were cleared within three hours. At present, all trains across the country are running on schedule, ensuring uninterrupted service for passengers.