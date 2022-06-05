UrduPoint.com

Railways Procure 230 Modern Coaches; To Arrive By End Of June

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Railways procure 230 modern coaches; to arrive by end of June

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has procured a total of 230 modern passenger coaches not only to modernize the department but also to facilitate the passengers.

Talking to APP, an official of the Ministry of Railways said that first batch of the procured coaches would be arriving by the end of June, adding that "the high power locomotives, 4,000 horsepower have been procured to enhance payload for maximizing freight revenue".

He said that the process for installing Radio Frequency Identification System (RFIS) over the railway network had been initiated, which would transform the department on modern lines by effective and efficient monitoring of rolling stock.

The process for installing Automatic Train Protection (ATP) in locomotives had been initiated and would be operational after the complete installation of Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) at 31 stations, he added.

The official said in order to monitor the train operation 24/7 and to ensure and improve punctuality, the central control office situated in Pakistan Railways Headquarters Office, Lahore as well as the control offices in all seven operational divisions were working.

"These control offices work round the clock and the department has taken several measures to improve punctuality and reduce running times of the trains", he said.

The official further shared that the spare rakes and coaches had been stationed at Lahore and Karachi, to ensure the departure of trains on time and besides these spare coaches had also been stationed at major stations en route to address untoward situations to running trains.

To a question, he replied that level crossing gates on the entire system had been duly connected telephonically with operational stations to ensure timely closing of gates to avoid detentions and accidents.

The official said VHF (Walkie Talkies) sets were also provided for prompt communication between train crews and stations.\395\778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore June All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

7 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

16 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

16 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

17 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.