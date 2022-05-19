UrduPoint.com

Railways Procures Modern Coaches, First Batch Set To Arrive By May End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Railways procures modern coaches, first batch set to arrive by May end

Pakistan Railways has procured a total of 230 modern passenger coaches not only to modernize the department but also to facilitate the passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has procured a total of 230 modern passenger coaches not only to modernize the department but also to facilitate the passengers.

Talking to APP an official of the Ministry of Railways said that out of the procured coaches the first batch would be arriving by end of May, that "The high power locomotives, 4,000 horse power have been procured to enhance pay load for maximizing freight revenue," He said the process for installing Radio Frequency Identification System over the railway network has been initiated which would transform department on modern lines by effective and efficient monitoring of rolling stock.

The process for installing Automatic Train Protection (ATP) in locomotives has been initiated and would operational after the complete installation of Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) at 31 stations, he added.

The official said in order to monitor train operation 24/7 and to ensure and improve punctuality, central control office situated in Pakistan Railways Headquarters office, Lahore and control offices in all seven operational divisions were working.

"These control offices work round the clock and the department has been taken several measures to improve punctuality and reduce running times of the trains," he said.

The official said the spare rakes and coaches have been stationed at Lahore and Karachi to ensure on time departure or trains and in addition to these spare coaches have also been stationed at major stations enroute to address untoward situations to running trains.

To a question, he said level crossing gates on the entire system have been duly connected telephonically with operational stations to ensure timely closing of gates to avoid detentions and accidents.

The official said VHF (Walkie Talkies) sets provided for prompt communication between train crews and stations.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore May All

Recent Stories

UVAS holds training on ‘Professional Skill Devel ..

UVAS holds training on ‘Professional Skill Development for Graduating Students ..

35 minutes ago
 Ziauddin University Karachi seeks UVAS collaborati ..

Ziauddin University Karachi seeks UVAS collaboration to initiate veterinary degr ..

35 minutes ago
 New Zealand pays compensation to Pakistan for canc ..

New Zealand pays compensation to Pakistan for cancelling tour

39 minutes ago
 Huawei’s next-gen products and Smart-Watches for ..

Huawei’s next-gen products and Smart-Watches for Healthy Living at the Huawei ..

43 minutes ago
 Rights Group Urges FIFA to Compensate Labor Migran ..

Rights Group Urges FIFA to Compensate Labor Migrants Abused Preparing Qatar Worl ..

3 minutes ago
 Call for release of water into Cholistan's canals

Call for release of water into Cholistan's canals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.