Railways procures modern coaches, first batch set to arrive by May end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has procured a total of 230 modern passenger coaches not only to modernize the department but also to facilitate the passengers.

Talking to APP an official of the Ministry of Railways said that out of the procured coaches the first batch would be arriving by end of May, that "The high power locomotives, 4,000 horse power have been procured to enhance pay load for maximizing freight revenue," He said the process for installing Radio Frequency Identification System over the railway network has been initiated which would transform department on modern lines by effective and efficient monitoring of rolling stock.

The process for installing Automatic Train Protection (ATP) in locomotives has been initiated and would operational after the complete installation of Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) at 31 stations, he added.

The official said in order to monitor train operation 24/7 and to ensure and improve punctuality, central control office situated in Pakistan Railways Headquarters office, Lahore and control offices in all seven operational divisions were working.

"These control offices work round the clock and the department has been taken several measures to improve punctuality and reduce running times of the trains," he said.

The official said the spare rakes and coaches have been stationed at Lahore and Karachi to ensure on time departure or trains and in addition to these spare coaches have also been stationed at major stations enroute to address untoward situations to running trains.

To a question, he said level crossing gates on the entire system have been duly connected telephonically with operational stations to ensure timely closing of gates to avoid detentions and accidents.

The official said VHF (Walkie Talkies) sets provided for prompt communication between train crews and stations.

