UrduPoint.com

Railways Procures Modern Coaches, First Batch Set To Arrive By Weekend

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Railways procures modern coaches, first batch set to arrive by weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has procured a total of 230 modern passenger coaches not only to modernize the department but also to facilitate the passengers.

Talking to APP, an official of the Ministry of Railways said that first batch of the procured coaches would be arriving by the end of May, adding that "The high power locomotives, 4,000 horsepower have been procured to enhance payload for maximizing freight revenue".

He said that the process for installing Radio Frequency Identification System (RFIS) over the railway network had been initiated, which would transform the department on modern lines by effective and efficient monitoring of rolling stock.

The process for installing Automatic Train Protection (ATP) in locomotives had been initiated and would be operational after the complete installation of Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) at 31 stations, he added.

The official said in order to monitor the train operation 24/7 and to ensure and improve punctuality, the central control office situated in Pakistan Railways Headquarters Office, Lahore as well as the control offices in all seven operational divisions were working.

"These control offices work round the clock and the department has taken several measures to improve punctuality and reduce running times of the trains", he said.

The official further shared that the spare rakes and coaches had been stationed at Lahore and Karachi, to ensure the departure of trains on time and besides these spare coaches had also been stationed at major stations en route to address untoward situations to running trains.

To a question, he replied that level crossing gates on the entire system had been duly connected telephonically with operational stations to ensure timely closing of gates to avoid detentions and accidents.

The official said VHF (Walkie Talkies) sets were also provided for prompt communication between train crews and stations.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore May All

Recent Stories

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constituti ..

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I ..

26 minutes ago
 Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

28 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

28 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

28 minutes ago
 Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza ..

Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

28 minutes ago
 Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian oppositio ..

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.