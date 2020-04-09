Railways prohibits workers to come out of homes unnecessarily

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

The Pakistan Railways has prohibited its staff, living in or around railway workshops or colonies, to come out of their homes without any need

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has prohibited its staff, living in or around railway workshops or colonies, to come out of their homes without any need.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PR divisional superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Ch said that all workshops would remain closed till April 12 so workers should remain at their homes for protection of themselves and their families from COVID-19.

He said the Railway Police had been directed to increase their patrolling in the premises of the Railways and a strict action had been directed against violator of imposed article 144.

It is pertinent to mention that a worker was detected with CoronaVirus a few days ago.

