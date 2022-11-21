Railways providing cheap, safe travel facilities to passengers: DS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Kashif Rasheed Monday said that railways was providing cheap and safe travel to the passengers and all facilities were being provided at Hyderabad railway station.

He said this while talking to business community representatives during his visit to Hyderabad railway station.

Speaking to HCCI vice president Awais Khan, Nawab Qureshi and others, DS said for the convenience of the passengers, Railways had provided online reservation facility which reduces people's difficulties.

He said that the VIP passenger waiting room was being opened at the Hyderabad railway station for the convenience of the business community.

HCCI Vice President Awais Khan said that Pakistan Railways was a national asset, we want the business community to travel by railways so that the revenue of railways could be increased.

HCCI's railway sub committee chairman Nawab Qureshi said hundreds of businessmen and families from Hyderabad prefer to travel by Pakistan Railways, lack of proper transportation system affected development of industry and trade of the second mega city of the province.

He said that special attention should to be paid to the passenger waiting room, drinking water and sanitation arrangements at the railway station.

The Hyderabad railway station should be renovated as well as the CCTV camera system should also be upgraded, Qureshi added.