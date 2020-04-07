UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Ready To Rerun All The Trains: Sh. Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Railways ready to rerun all the trains: Sh. Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said Pakistan Railways had completed all the arrangements to resume the train operation which was suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said Pakistan Railways had completed all the arrangements to resume the train operation which was suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Talking to media persons here at Rawalpindi Railway Station after receiving consignment of masks and hand sanitizers, donated by China Railway Company he said, when Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce to end the lockdown and direct to resume train operation, 142 trains would be back on the track within 24 hours.

He inspected the quarantine center set up in coaches at the railway station and directed the authorities concerned to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Special quarantine centers were set up in the coaches of 40 trains, he said and informed that Pakistan Railways brought over 165,000 passengers from Karachi on trains till the last operational day.

He said, maintenance and repair work of all the coaches and locomotives was being completed during the suspension of the train operation and the staff of the Pakistan Railways was working day and night to complete the task.

He thanked the China Railway Group for donating 5000 masks and sanitizers for CDL Workshop and Carriage Factory workers.

Sheikh Rashid informed that precautionary measures had been adopted at all railway stations of the country against coronavirus and special quarantine gates had been installed at the railway stations prepared by Pakistan Railways.

A total of 5,000 masks would be distributed among railway laborers and workers to ensure their safety against the coronavirus, the minister said.

He said, "We have also ordered the purchase of 12 to 14 more ventilators for isolation centers while all railway hospitals across the country would be available to serve its employees in the wake of the coronavirus situation." He said, the railway authorities had been directed to conduct anti-coronavirus awareness campaign at all railway stations.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to provide relief to the citizens. Coronavirus was a challenge, being faced by the world and it was changing the political scenario of the world, he added.

The minister said developed countries with strong economies were struggling against the coronavirus pandemic, but assured that Pakistan government, despite its limited resources was tackling the issue boldly through effective planning and timely measures.

Sheikh Rashid also offered coaches for establishing a 2100 rooms quarantine hospital in Taftan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World China Company Alert Rashid Rawalpindi Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

2 minutes ago

86 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdow ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to get 2nd cache of assistance from Japan ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt to enhance corona diagnostic facility by 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Capital police distributes ration among destitute ..

2 minutes ago

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.