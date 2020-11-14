Railways ready to resume KCR operation: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said Pakistan Railways (PRs) in its first phase was all set to resume the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) on available track, from November 19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the ministry of railways had cleared 14 kilometers track to start train service during the current month.

The minister said the Federal government would follow the Supreme Court's (SC) decision as the apex court directed the PRs to end encroachments on the KCR's right of way.

He said it was the responsibility of Sindh government to end encroachments on the KCR's right of way but the provincial government was not ready for it.

He said the Sindh government should have to construct under passes or over bridges for resolving the issue of railway crossing.