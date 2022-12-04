UrduPoint.com

Railways Receive 46 Coaches To Modernize Train Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Railways receive 46 coaches to modernize train operations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has received the first batch of around 46 of the total 230 high-speed modern coaches from China which would not only help to modernize the railway operations rather generate enhanced revenue for the department.

"The new coaches will have the capacity to run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour whereas the current maximum speed limit of trains is about 120 kilometers per hour. These coaches will significantly improve train service," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said that the modern coaches would offer an improved train travel experience in the country to 220 million people, many of whom rely on trains for long journeys. "The new coaches comprising economy, AC standard, and AC parlour classes for passengers and luggage and brake vans reached via ship at the Karachi Port," he added.

He said that Pakistan Railways would carry out a test run of the new coaches on the Main Line-I (ML-I) starting from Karachi to Peshawar via Rohri, Sukkar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Lahore, and Rawalpindi before beginning the commercial travel.

After receiving 46 completely built units (CBUs) manufactured in China, Pakistan Railways would soon begin manufacturing 184 similar coaches at its carriage factory in Islamabad with the assistance of Chinese engineers under the technology transfer agreement.

To a question, the official said that Pakistan Railways had signed a contract with major Chinese high-speed train manufacturer CRRC Tangshan Co Ltd in August 2021 for 230 modern, high-speed passenger coaches.

He said the passenger trains included 80 economy coaches and 80 air-conditioned standard trains, 30 lounge-type trains, and others.

The manufacturing of 184 coaches in the country would be under the technology transfer project as the Chinese firm will provide spare parts, raw materials and expertise for the coaches planned to be manufactured at Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory in Islamabad, he added.

He said Pakistan has signed another similar contract with a Chinese firm to manufacture 800 freight wagons and 20 brake wagons. After receiving 200 modern freight wagons from China, the country would begin manufacturing 620 modern wagons at its Mughalpura workshop and the carriage factory in Risalpur, he added.

The official said that with the new coaches and technology transfer, Pakistan Railways aimed to improve its operating system and the condition of its railway tracks that along with other issues such as poor maintenance, and official negligence led to some of the most fatal railway accidents in the world.

/395C:sra/P:sra/L:nsr/W:nsr/R:nsr

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Technology Poor China Tangshan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Khanewal Rohri August From Agreement Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

13 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

14 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.