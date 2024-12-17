Open Menu

Railways Records All-time High Revenue Of Rs37.5bn In Five Months: CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Railways records all-time high revenue of Rs37.5bn in five months: CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ali Baloch has stated that the organization is steadily progressing towards greater success and improvement.

Through better train operations and strategic measures, Pakistan Railways has achieved significant milestones over the past two years. These include increased revenue and train services alongside a substantial reduction in operational costs, he said in a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

During the first five months of the fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan Railways recorded an all-time high revenue of Rs37.

5 billion. This marks a 15% increase compared to Rs32.9 billion earned during the same period last year.

The CEO further highlighted that Pakistan Railways also set revenue records in the previous fiscal year, which, he expressed confidence, will be surpassed this year as well.

Additionally, despite an increase in the number of trains during the initial five months of FY 2024-25, fuel expenses were reduced by 13.57%, a significant achievement.

Aamir Ali Baloch reaffirmed the commitment to achieving the government's target of Rs109 billion, emphasizing continued dedication and efficiency within Pakistan Railways.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Government Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

26 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

39 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

39 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

40 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

40 minutes ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

40 minutes ago
 Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinent ..

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

40 minutes ago
 ‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch nex ..

‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday

40 minutes ago
 XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Par ..

XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan