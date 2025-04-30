Railways recover land worth Rs 4 mln near DG Khan Station

Railways Multan Division retrieved commercial land worth Rs 4 million during an anti-encroachment operation near Dera Ghazi Khan Railway Station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Railways Multan Division retrieved commercial land worth Rs 4 million during an anti-encroachment operation near Dera Ghazi Khan Railway Station.

The operation took place at Railway Kilometer No. 20-220/8 under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh.

Teams from Railway Bhakkar, Railway Police Dera Ghazi Khan, and technical staff including AEN Muhammad Adnan, SI/GH Shoaib Bhakkar, IOW Raahat Ali Khan, and PWI Fida Hussain participated.

A total of 10 marla of commercial railway land was recovered from illegal occupants.

DS Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh said the anti-encroachment drive would continue to reclaim all occupied railway land within Multan Division.