Railways Recover Land Worth Rs 4 Mln Near DG Khan Station

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 10:52 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Railways Multan Division retrieved commercial land worth Rs 4 million during an anti-encroachment operation near Dera Ghazi Khan Railway Station.

The operation took place at Railway Kilometer No. 20-220/8 under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh.

Teams from Railway Bhakkar, Railway Police Dera Ghazi Khan, and technical staff including AEN Muhammad Adnan, SI/GH Shoaib Bhakkar, IOW Raahat Ali Khan, and PWI Fida Hussain participated.

A total of 10 marla of commercial railway land was recovered from illegal occupants.

DS Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh said the anti-encroachment drive would continue to reclaim all occupied railway land within Multan Division.

