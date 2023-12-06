Open Menu

Railways Recover Rs 18.5 Mln From Ticketless Passengers In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Railways Multan division collected a sum of over Rs 18.5 million from ticketless passengers during a crackdown in Nov 2023

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Railways Multan division collected a sum of over Rs 18.5 million from ticketless passengers during a crackdown in Nov 2023.

In compliance with the orders of divisional superintendent Railways Multan Mahmood Rehman Lakho, divisional commercial officer Railways Multan Adnan Marwat continued action against ticketless passengers.

Officials found 13,771 passengers travelling without ticket and recovered Rs 18.5666 million that has been deposited in the official bank account of Railways.

It was for the first time that action was taken at a large scale against ticketless passengers, said Adnan Marwat. He said that ticketless travelling was illegal and those caught without ticket, are charged ticket price for the whole journey of the train besides penalty. Those who do not pay are handed over to Railways police, Marwat said.

