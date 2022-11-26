Railways reduces freight rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has reduced freight charges for different goods trains to facilitate the business community.

According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday, the decision was made on the direction of PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Reduction in freight charges would attract goods transportation through railways. Reduction in freight rates has been made for ZBFC (small), ZBFC (large), MBFR & BFRC /BKF wagons.