UrduPoint.com

Railways Reduces Freight Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Railways reduces freight rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has reduced freight charges for different goods trains to facilitate the business community.

According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday, the decision was made on the direction of PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Reduction in freight charges would attract goods transportation through railways. Reduction in freight rates has been made for ZBFC (small), ZBFC (large), MBFR & BFRC /BKF wagons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Khawaja Saad Rafique

Recent Stories

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents ..

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents at reasonable price

1 hour ago
 Vikram Gokhale passes away

Vikram Gokhale passes away

2 hours ago
 ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln so ..

ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln soft loan to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

4 hours ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.