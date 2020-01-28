(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways Tuesday strongly refuted the allegations leveled by a member of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Muhammad Zubair in a talk show.

He maintained that Zubair had actually commented on the matter which reflected his own government's performance during its last tenure (2013-2018), a press release said. He said the Supreme Court had taken a suo moto notice in 2017 on the deficit of Pakistan Railways when Khawaja Saad Rafique was the Railways Minister. Mr Khawaja had already appeared in the Court in this case in 2018, he added.

The spokesperson said it was the PML-N government when Railways deficit had increased from Rs30.5 billion in 2012-13 to Rs40 billion in 2016-17 and Rs36 billion in the financial year 2017-18, the last year of the PML-N's government. "This data is available with the ministry of finance and the audit reports of Pakistan Railways," the spokesperson said.

The dismissal performance of Pakistan Railways under previous Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique invoked the Supreme Court to take suo moto on the Railways deficit in 2017.

The incumbent minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was appearing in the proceedings of the case at the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Railways had been able to set a new record of bringing Railways deficit from Rs36 billion to Rs32 billion in just one year in the financial year 2018-19 under the incumbent minister.

He said Pakistan Railways also posted a historic record revenue of Rs54.59 billion against the revenue target of Rs50 billion in the fiscal year 2018-19. "The government is committed to turn Pakistan Railways into a profitable organisation in five years." The spokesperson also said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully negotiated the upgradation of Karachi - Peshawar 1872 Km rail track with the Chinese government under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"The project named as Main Line-I (ML-I) is US$ 9.2 billion worth initiative and would transform the existing Railways into a modern and high speed Railways," he added.

The PC1 of the ML-I project was already submitted at the planning ministry for further approval from the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the spokesperson said. The ML-I project was expected to be launched in May 2020 and would be completed by 2025. The speed of train would increase from the existing 70-80 Km per hour to 160 Km per hour.

"The ML-I project shall attract 15,000 direct and over 150,000 indirect job opportunities," he said.

The spokesperson further said the previous government focused on construction of roads and motorways and ignored the upgradation of Pakistan Railways which was utilised by 80 million passengers annually and transporting freight across the country. "Had the previous governments particularly the PML-N government given priority to the maintenance of tracks and induction of new rolling stock to Pakistan Railways, accidents could have been avoided today", the spokesperson said.

He said Mr Zubair lacked information while he was commenting on the matter that was sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

The spokesperson said the incumbent Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and the Railway administration was grateful to the Supreme Court for taking up the issue of Railways which benefitted the common masses.

He said further assistance would be sought from the Supreme Court to improve Railway network in a positive direction.