Railways rehabilitating 200 bogies for smooth train operation

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways is working on the project of rehabilitation of 200 BG-64 bogies which are either out of service or non-functional since long and required heavy or light maintenance to ensure smooth train operation.

Talking to APP, a railways official on Wednesday said Pakistan Locomotive Factory, Risalpur had manufactured 102 new locomotives at a cost Rs18.155 billion which included foreign exchange Rs12.339 billion since 1993.

He said the factory's up-gradation plan would be executed in the forthcoming manufacturing plan of locomotives as per requirement of the Pakistan Railways.

He said the feasibility study of the up-gradation of Locomotives Factory, Risalpur was under process and would be completed as soon as possible.

He denied the reports that the factory was in dilapidated condition as it was commissioned in 1992 and fully equipped to undertake manufacturing and fabrication work of locomotives and rolling stock.

As many as 26 locomotives had been rehabilitated at the cost of Rs63.485 million. Some 242 old accidental locomotives had been repaired at the cost of Rs525.069 million, he added.

Giving details about the projects, he said since January 2014, around 133 locomotives had been purchased (58 Chinese & 75 USA) at the cost of $116.85 million and 273.772 million respectively.