UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Reservation Offices Closed On Eid-ul-Azha First Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:29 PM

Railways reservation offices closed on Eid-ul-Azha first day

All reservation offices of the Pakistan Railways will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha (Saturday).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :All reservation offices of the Pakistan Railways will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha (Saturday).

According to a notification, issued here on Thursday, the reservation offices will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the second day of Eid.

From the third day (Monday), all reservation offices will be opened according to the regular timings (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday All P

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

2 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

16 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

16 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

17 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.