Railways reservation offices closed on Eid-ul-Azha first day

All reservation offices of the Pakistan Railways will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha (Saturday).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :All reservation offices of the Pakistan Railways will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha (Saturday).

According to a notification, issued here on Thursday, the reservation offices will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the second day of Eid.

From the third day (Monday), all reservation offices will be opened according to the regular timings (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.