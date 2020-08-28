Railways Reservation Offices To Remain Closed On 10th Moharram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways reservation offices across the country will remain closed on Sunday (10th Moharram).
According to a notification issued here on Friday, the reservation offices will not work all the day.
However, these offices will again open on the next day as per schedule.