Railways Reservation Offices To Remain Closed On 10th Moharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:34 PM

Railways reservation offices to remain closed on 10th Moharram

Pakistan Railways reservation offices across the country will remain closed on Sunday (10th Moharram)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways reservation offices across the country will remain closed on Sunday (10th Moharram).

According to a notification issued here on Friday, the reservation offices will not work all the day.

However, these offices will again open on the next day as per schedule.

More Stories From Pakistan

