Railways reservation offices to remain closed on 10th Moharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways reservation offices across the country will remain closed on Sunday (10th Moharram).

According to a notification issued here on Friday, the reservation offices will not work all the day.

However, these offices will again open on the next day as per schedule.