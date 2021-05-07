Railways reservation offices to remain closed on Eid day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways all reservation offices will remain closed for whole day on the first day of Eidul Fitr.

According to the notification issued here on Friday, the reservation offices across the country will also remained closed on the second day from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Afterwards, all reservation offices will work according to the schedule.