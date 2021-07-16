UrduPoint.com
Railways Reservation Offices To Remain Closed On Eid

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Railways reservation offices to remain closed on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways booking and reservation offices will remain closed on the first day of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, the reservation offices across the country will also remained closed on the second day of Eid from 8:00 amto 2:00 pm.

After two days, all reservation offices will work according to the schedule.

More Stories From Pakistan

