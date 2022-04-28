UrduPoint.com

Railways Reservation Offices To Remain Closed On Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Railways reservation offices to remain closed on Eid

All reservation offices of the Pakistan Railways will remain closed on the first day of Eidul Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :All reservation offices of the Pakistan Railways will remain closed on the first day of Eidul Fitr.

According to the notification issued here on Thursday, on the second day of Eid, the reservation offices will remain closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Afterwards, the offices will observe the regular timings.

More Stories From Pakistan

