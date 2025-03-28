Railways reservation offices to remain closed on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Railways (PR) administration has announced that all reservation offices will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to an announcement on Friday, reservation offices will also remain closed on the second day of Eid from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

After this period, all offices will resume operations as per their regular schedule.

Passengers are advised to plan their ticket bookings accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.