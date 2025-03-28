Railways Reservation Offices To Remain Closed On Eid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Railways (PR) administration has announced that all reservation offices will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to an announcement on Friday, reservation offices will also remain closed on the second day of Eid from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
After this period, all offices will resume operations as per their regular schedule.
Passengers are advised to plan their ticket bookings accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.
