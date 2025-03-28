Open Menu

Railways Reservation Offices To Remain Closed On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Railways reservation offices to remain closed on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Railways (PR) administration has announced that all reservation offices will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to an announcement on Friday, reservation offices will also remain closed on the second day of Eid from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

After this period, all offices will resume operations as per their regular schedule.

Passengers are advised to plan their ticket bookings accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

3 minutes ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

18 minutes ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

33 minutes ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

2 hours ago
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

3 hours ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

4 hours ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

4 hours ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

4 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan