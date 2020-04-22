Railways reservation offices to work in two shifts during Ramazan

The Pakistan Railways has announced new timings for its offices during the Holy month of Ramazan

According to a circular issued here on Wednesday, the Railways booking and reservation offices would work in two shifts during the Holy month across the country.

Under new Ramazan schedule, offices will open at 8 a.m. for the first shift till 1 p. m. Whereas, the second shift would start at 1 p.m. and it would work till 6 p.m.

All railways booking and reservation offices will remain closed from 12:30 p.

m. to 2 p.m. for Friday prayers during Ramazan.

This schedule will remain implemented till Ramazan 20, afterward, these offices will work round the clock for Eid days.

According to the PR sources, the booking and reservation offices will be opened as soon as lock-down is terminated.

It is pertinent to mention here that train operation is suspended due to coronavirus pandemic and reservation offices are also closed.