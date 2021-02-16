UrduPoint.com
Railways Resolves 9,000 Complaints In Last Ten Days

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Railways resolves 9,000 complaints in last ten days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways had promptly resolved as many as 9,000 complaints of the passengers register through 'Call Center' in last ten days (from January 31 to February 10).

On the directives of Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, Pakistan Railways has set up a call center which was established to facilitate the passengers round the clock on daily basis, an official told APP.

He said that the call center number 042- 99070011 was only facilitating the passengers about the reservation issues but all the date of call record would be maintained quality of services.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon had visited the call center which was established in Information Directorate and expressed satisfaction over the call record maintained of the passengers.

Advisor to Minister Dastgir Baloch and Director Information Technology Muhammad Farooq Iqbal were also present during the visit.

