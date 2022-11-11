Railways restores Hazara train

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways restored the suspended Hazara train for public on Friday.

According to a spokesman, the government had suspended several trains due to recent floods across the country.

Pakistan Railways is striving to restore all suspended trains for provision of low-cost travel as early as possible.

Hazara Train would start its journey from Sargodha and reach Karachi via Havelian.

Pakistan Railway has also increased the seat quota for Sargodha and Malikwal while other suspended trains would be restored soon, the spokesman added.