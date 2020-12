Railways restores Mehran Express

Pakistan Railways has decided to restore 149-Up/150-Down Mehran Express runs between Karachi City and Mirpur Khas via Hyderabad from December 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has decided to restore 149-Up/150-Down Mehran Express runs between Karachi City and Mirpur Khas via Hyderabad from December 14.

The train will leave Karachi City at 3:55 pm and reach its destination at 8:30 p.m. while it will leave Mirpur Khas at 5:00 a.m.

and reach Karachi City at 9:25 a.m.

Meanwhile, the PR administration has also revised the timings of 203-Up /204-Down Jund Passenger Train runs between Jund and Attock City which would now leave Jund Railway Station at 1:00 p.m. and reach AttockCity at 2:40 p.m. whereas, on its return, the train will leave Attock City at 11:00 a.m. and reach at its destinationat 12:40 p.m.