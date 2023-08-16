Open Menu

Railways Retrieve 1,007 Acres Land From Illegal Occupants

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Railways retrieve 1,007 acres land from illegal occupants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has retrieved as many as 1,007 acres of its land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants during various anti-encroachment operations across the country.

"Around 491 acres retrieved in Punjab, 145 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 339 acres in Sindh and only 32 acres in Balochistan," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that about 3,287 acres in Punjab, 832 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,180 acres in Sindh, and 687 acres of land in Balochistan were being encroached.

The official said that in light of the directives of the Supreme Court, the anti-encroachment operations for retrieval of encroached railway land all over the Railway network were initiated and a joint procedure order was issued to all divisional superintendents for retrieval of Railways land from encroachment.

"The anti-encroachment schedules, on a three months basis, are being prepared and sent to all concerned in line with the joint procedure order," the official added.

He said Pakistan Railways had also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operation against land grabbers across the country to recoup its land from different individuals, groups, and even business organizations who were using it for residential, commercial, and agriculture purposes for decades.

"The encroachment operation will be launched with the assistance of Railway Police and district administrations of the relevant provincial governments," he added.

He said the organization was taking several steps to retrieve encroached land from the land grabbers including a detailed survey being carried out to identify the encroached land, occupied by the individuals and under illegal occupation by various government departments.

The official said that First Information Reports (FIRs) were being lodged and cases were registered and sent to PR Judicial Magistrates for expeditious trial.

The issue regarding illegal occupation and possession of Pakistan Railways' land by government departments and institutions has also been taken up with the concerned departments, he added.

The official said PR owned 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which 90,326 acre was in Punjab, 39,428 acres in Sindh, 28,228 acres in Balochistan, and 9,708 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Punjab Agriculture All From Government Million

Recent Stories

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

2 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

2 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

2 hours ago
 Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

2 hours ago
 ‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture ..

‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture of savings for employees, thei ..

3 hours ago
Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, Nor ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hil ..

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passi ..

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan