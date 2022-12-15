Railways retrieve its 2.4 acres commercial land in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Railways administration in its anti-encroachment drive here on Thursday, has recovered 2.4 acres commercial land worth over RS 150 million near City Railways Station.

The operation led by Deputy Director Property and Land, DSP Sana-ur-Rehman and other officials, continued for six hours wherein heavy machinery was used in destroying illegal structures built on the Railways land in Alamgir Bagh.

The land grabbers built illegal building despite expiry of lease and refused to vacate the land despite several legal notices served to them.

Heavy contingent of police was also deployed on the occasion to avoid any unpleasant incident.

Pakistan Railways had also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operation against land grabbers across the country to retake its land from different individuals, groups, and even business organizations who were using it for residential, commercial and agriculture purposes for decades.