Railways retrieve its encroached land worth Rs. 1 billion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Wednesday retrieved its encroached land worth over Rs. 1 billion in an anti-encroachment operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Wednesday retrieved its encroached land worth over Rs. 1 billion in an anti-encroachment operation.

The operation was conducted in Reti Line, Keamari area and 2334 square yards encroached land was retrieved where commercial shops were established, said a news release.

The operation was conducted in supervision of Deputy Director Property and Land, PR Khadim Hussain Bhanbhro with the assistance of Railwag Police.

Congratulating the officers and police personnel on the successful anti-encroachment operation, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul also directed them to intensify the anti-encroachment operation.