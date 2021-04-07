UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Retrieve Its Encroached Land Worth Rs. 1 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

Railways retrieve its encroached land worth Rs. 1 billion

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Wednesday retrieved its encroached land worth over Rs. 1 billion in an anti-encroachment operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Wednesday retrieved its encroached land worth over Rs. 1 billion in an anti-encroachment operation.

The operation was conducted in Reti Line, Keamari area and 2334 square yards encroached land was retrieved where commercial shops were established, said a news release.

The operation was conducted in supervision of Deputy Director Property and Land, PR Khadim Hussain Bhanbhro with the assistance of Railwag Police.

Congratulating the officers and police personnel on the successful anti-encroachment operation, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul also directed them to intensify the anti-encroachment operation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Police Billion

Recent Stories

Camon 17 became official by TECNO; the Flagship ph ..

7 minutes ago

EU regulator says AZ clot risk 'very rare' as nati ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 162 ..

2 minutes ago

Revised TORs for SOEs forensic audit approved

2 minutes ago

Sudan Sovereign Council Head on First Official Vis ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Records Increased Activity of NATO Forces i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.