Railways retrieve its land near Gillani Station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :In a swift anti-encroachment operation conducted near Gillani station in Gulshan Iqbal area, Pakistan Railways Karachi has retrieved its land measuring 4 acres.

The operation was carried out in tandem with the provincial government and Pakistan Rangers, said a news release on Tuesday.

The retrieved land, having worth of approximately Rs.

4 billions, will prove conducive in conclusion of KCR rehabilitation project from the Gulshan Iqbal area.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, while extending felicitations to his officers, staff and police, said encroachments anywhere in Karachi division would be dealt severely and completely eliminated with similar fate.

He thanked the provincial government and Pakistan Rangers for buttressing and working hand-in-glove with the Railways in its planned anti-encroachment operation that made the land retrieval possible.