UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Retrieve Its Land Near Gillani Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Railways retrieve its land near Gillani Station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :In a swift anti-encroachment operation conducted near Gillani station in Gulshan Iqbal area, Pakistan Railways Karachi has retrieved its land measuring 4 acres.

The operation was carried out in tandem with the provincial government and Pakistan Rangers, said a news release on Tuesday.

The retrieved land, having worth of approximately Rs.

4 billions, will prove conducive in conclusion of KCR rehabilitation project from the Gulshan Iqbal area.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, while extending felicitations to his officers, staff and police, said encroachments anywhere in Karachi division would be dealt severely and completely eliminated with similar fate.

He thanked the provincial government and Pakistan Rangers for buttressing and working hand-in-glove with the Railways in its planned anti-encroachment operation that made the land retrieval possible.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Rangers Police Gulshan From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation signs agreement to build ‘Moh ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government celebrates first ba ..

5 minutes ago

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

2 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.