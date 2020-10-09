UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Retrieve Land From Illegal Occupants

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:44 PM

Railways retrieve land from illegal occupants

Railways Multan division retrieved state land worth Rs 2.282 million from illegal occupants during an operation at Punj Guzeen, Kalor Kot railway station in Bakhar on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Railways Multan division retrieved state land worth Rs 2.282 million from illegal occupants during an operation at Punj Guzeen, Kalor Kot railway station in Bakhar on Friday.

The operation was conducted by a team of officials led by Railways official Rahat Khan, and Railways police SHO Bakhar on the orders of deputy director property land and SP Railways Multan division Amjad Manzoor.

State land measuring 26.3 Marla was retrieved during the operation conducted as part of an ongoing crackdown to improve revenue.

The report of the land retrieval has been sent to divisional superintendent Railways Multan Naveed Mubashir.

SP Railways Amjad Manzoor said that operation against land grabbers would continue to retrieve railways land.

Related Topics

Multan Police From Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

1 minute ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

46 minutes ago

ERC sends 25 tonnes of food aid to Al Wazeiyah, Ta ..

2 hours ago

Governor Punjab sure to thwart opposition parties' ..

2 minutes ago

Aide to Kyrgyzstan's Ex-President Atambayev Report ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan brings the economy on right track: M ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.