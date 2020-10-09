Railways retrieve land from illegal occupants

Railways Multan division retrieved state land worth Rs 2.282 million from illegal occupants during an operation at Punj Guzeen, Kalor Kot railway station in Bakhar on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Railways Multan division retrieved state land worth Rs 2.282 million from illegal occupants during an operation at Punj Guzeen, Kalor Kot railway station in Bakhar on Friday.

The operation was conducted by a team of officials led by Railways official Rahat Khan, and Railways police SHO Bakhar on the orders of deputy director property land and SP Railways Multan division Amjad Manzoor.

State land measuring 26.3 Marla was retrieved during the operation conducted as part of an ongoing crackdown to improve revenue.

The report of the land retrieval has been sent to divisional superintendent Railways Multan Naveed Mubashir.

SP Railways Amjad Manzoor said that operation against land grabbers would continue to retrieve railways land.