Railways retrieve land worth Rs 50m at Bahawalpur railway station

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Railways Multan division officials Tuesday retrieved land worth Rs 50 million from land grabbers at Bahawalpur railway station yard.

On the orders of Deputy director property land Railways Multan, and SP Railways Police Multan, a team comprising assistant engineer Railways Lodhran, IOW Samma Satta, SHO Railways police Bahawalpur, and others visited Bahawalpur railway station yard and got twelve (12) Kanal piece of state land vacated from the land grabbers, official sources said.

The value of the land retrieved has been assessed at around Rs 50 million.

Deputy director property land railways Multan has sent the report to divisional superintendent railways Multan Naveed Mubashir.

According to SP Railways Amjad Manzoor, crackdown targeting elements illegally occupying Railways land would continue unhindered.