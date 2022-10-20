Railways retrieved 952.13 acres land during last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar on Thursday informed the National Assembly that about 952.13 acres Railway land worth Rs.19, 603 million has been retrieved during various anti-encroachment operations in the last five years.

Responding to questions during question hour, she said that about 475.21 in Punjab, 132.49 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 325.93 in Sindh and 18.7 in Balochistan acres land had been retrieved by the Pakistan Railways.

The parliamentary Secretary said that about 3,287 in Punjab, 832 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,180 in Sindh and 687 acres of land in Balochistan had been encroached.

She said that in the light of orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan in Suo Moto Case Number 11/2111, the anti-encroachment operations for retrieval of encroached Railway land all over the Railway network were initiated and Joint Procedure Order was issued to all Divisional Superintendents for retrieval of Railways land from encroachment.

She further said that anti-encroachment schedules on a three months basis were prepared and sent to all concerned in line with the joint Procedure order.