Railways Retrieves 11 Acres Of Land In Jumma Goth

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:42 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :In continuation of its ongoing anti-encroachment and land retrieval operations, Pakistan Railways Karachi division retrieved 11.69 acres of land in Jumma Goth on Monday.

The said piece of land worths Rs. 282 million where soft encroachments had been built that were completely eradicated during the operation, according to a news release.

The retrieved land of 11.

69 acres is located near the godown/warehouse that had been illegally occupied by a famous clothing brand and was retrieved by Karachi Railways earlier this year on January 3.

The land retrieval operation was carried out by Pakistan Railways' police under the supervision of the concerned Divisional Engineer.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated officers and staff for swiftly concluding land retrieval operation and directed for further intensifying anti-encroachment drive.

