UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Retrieves Commercial Land Worth Rs 7.64 Mln From Squatters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Railways retrieves commercial land worth Rs 7.64 mln from squatters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways retrieved 19 marlas commercial land worth Rs 7.64 million near Sirshamir Railway Station at Faisalabad-Shorkot section from illegal occupants.

A spokesperson for the PR Lahore Division said on Sunday that a PR team, in a successful operationagainst encroachment, retrieved Railways commercial land near Darbar Baba Rang Ali.

The operation was conducted on the direction of PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent M Nasir Khalili.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nasir Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.