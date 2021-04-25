Railways retrieves commercial land worth Rs 7.64 mln from squatters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways retrieved 19 marlas commercial land worth Rs 7.64 million near Sirshamir Railway Station at Faisalabad-Shorkot section from illegal occupants.

A spokesperson for the PR Lahore Division said on Sunday that a PR team, in a successful operationagainst encroachment, retrieved Railways commercial land near Darbar Baba Rang Ali.

The operation was conducted on the direction of PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent M Nasir Khalili.