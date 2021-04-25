Railways Retrieves Commercial Land Worth Rs 7.64 Mln From Squatters
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways retrieved 19 marlas commercial land worth Rs 7.64 million near Sirshamir Railway Station at Faisalabad-Shorkot section from illegal occupants.
A spokesperson for the PR Lahore Division said on Sunday that a PR team, in a successful operationagainst encroachment, retrieved Railways commercial land near Darbar Baba Rang Ali.
The operation was conducted on the direction of PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent M Nasir Khalili.