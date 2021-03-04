UrduPoint.com
Railways Retrieves Godown From Unauthorized Occupants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :In another anti-encroachment operation, the Pakistan Railways Karachi retrieved possession of a godown from unauthorized occupants on Thursday.

The operation was conducted near Shaheen Complex where the Railways godown was being used for kerosine oil purposes, said a news release.

The retrieved land measured 5,000 square feet and was situated at one of the prime locations of the city having worth of Rs45 million approximately.

Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated the officers and police officials for successfully retrieving the department's godown and said the ongoing anti-encroachment operations would be further intensified in the coming days.

Meanwhile Gul met the gangman Habibullah and rewarded cash prize to him for his diligent services.

Habibullah timely detected a dangerously disjointed track between Hyderabad and Detha stations on March 1, that deterred an accident.

