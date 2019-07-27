UrduPoint.com
Railways Retrieves Its 88 Marlas Commercial Property From Encroachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The administration of Pakistan Railways on Saturday recovered 88 Marlas commercial property near city railways station at Alamgirbagh.

The authorities have launched anti- encroachment drive along railway tracks on the directives of Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalili , under the supervision of Special Magistrate Railways Miss Wazir including Divisional Engineer Shah Nawaz, Deputy Superintendent of Police Alamgir Khan and other officials.

According to officials, Alamgirbagh is the property of Pakistan Railways, but the commercial land and construction on it was occupied illegally despiste expiry date of lease agreement.

Meanwhile, Railways authorities have also lauched anti- encroachment drive in Kohat along railways tracks.

During the anti- encroachment operation in Jawaki Banda, the team demolished 14 shops build on railway's land and recovered 12 Marla commercial land.

The value of recovered property is five million rupees.

The district administration and heavy contingent contingent of police was present on the occassion.

According to Railways officials, eviction notices have been issued to illegal hotel and 15 shops build on railway's land near Hangu Phatak.

Authorities say that anti- enroachment drive will continue indiscrimnately to recover railway's property.

