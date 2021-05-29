Railways retrieves its encroached land

In a post midnight land retrieval operation carried out at Auto Bhan road in Hyderabad, Pakistan Railways Karachi Division successfully retrieved its land measuring 2.88 kanals or 15,500 square feet where a petrol pump had been built illegally without taking any permission or entering into an official agreement with the department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :In a post midnight land retrieval operation carried out at Auto Bhan road in Hyderabad, Pakistan Railways Karachi Division successfully retrieved its land measuring 2.88 kanals or 15,500 square feet where a petrol pump had been built illegally without taking any permission or entering into an official agreement with the department.

The said operation was a part of Karachi division's "Operation Lands Retrieval" that aimed at retrieval of 11 pieces of land in Karachi Division where illegal petrol pumps had been constructed. Eight of the eleven stated pieces of land were in Hyderabad and two out of them had been retrieved during the last three days, said a news release on Saturday.

The operation was conducted by railways' police under the supervision of Deputy Director Property and Lands and necessary retrieval certificate signed by police, land and engineering officials had been issued accordingly.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati had felicitated the Karachi Division for successfully carrying out another anti-encroachment operation within 3 days and called for retrieving each and every inch of Railways' illegally occupied land.

divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul also urged his team for early conclusion of Operation Land Retrieval.