Railways Retrieves Its Huge Encroached Land In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Railways retrieves its huge encroached land in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi Division, in yet another post midnight anti-encroachment operation carried out in Hyderabad city, had retrieved a huge swathe of land that had been illegally occupied for more than 12 years.

Department had retrieved land measuring 4.14 kanals along the Hyderabad-Badin Road where a petrol pump, a CNG station along with a service station and super mart had been constructed and operating without any permission or entering into an official agreement with the department, said a news release on Sunday.

The operation was a part of Karachi Division's "Operation Retrieval of Lands" initiated five days ago from Hyderabad city where Railways Karachi Division had identified a total of eight petrol pumps and CNG stations built illegally over railways' territory.

Since the inception of this operation, the Railways has cumulatively retrieved 7.30 kanals of land and sealed half of the illegitimate oil and gas stations in Hyderabad.

Railways' police had taken the custody of last night's retrieved land and a joint operation and retrieval certificate signed by engineering, land and police officials had been issued accordingly.

While felicitating another success in land retrieval operation, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati had directed the Karachi Division for completely eliminating the installations of encroachment mafia from Railways' territory in their division.

