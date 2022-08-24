Railways retrieves land worth 10 mln near Harbanspura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday retrieved 6-kanal semi commercial land worth Rs 10 million from land grabbers in an ongoing operation.

According to the PR sources, the operation against encroachment was launched on the direction of PR Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gul, in which the PR staff with the help of PR police conducted raid on land grabbers near Harbanspura Railway Station Yard Gate 7, here and retrieved the land.

The DS expressed his resolve to continue operation against encroachers and said that every single inch of the railway land would be recovered.