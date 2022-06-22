Railways retrieves land worth Rs 160mln at Gujranwala Cantt

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has retrieved 4-kanal precious commercial land worth Rs 160 million at Gujranwala Cantt railway station yard from land grabbers.

According to the PR sources on Wednesday, in an anti-encroachment operation against the land grabbers was conducted with the help of the PR Police.

The DS M Hanif Gull appreciated the officers and staff and said that the PR would recover every inch of its property from illegal occupants.

