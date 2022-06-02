Railways retrieves land worth Rs48mln

The Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieved land worth Rs48 million during an anti-encroachment operation, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieved land worth Rs48 million during an anti-encroachment operation, on Thursday.

According to the PR sources, the operation was carried out at Renala Khurd Railway Station between Level Crossing No 147 and 147A, on the directions of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Muhammad Hanif Gul.

The Railway staff and PR police took part in the operation against land grabbers.

The DS said that operations against land mafia would continue and every inch of state land would be vacated.

He commended the railway personnel for the successful operation.