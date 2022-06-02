UrduPoint.com

Railways Retrieves Land Worth Rs48mln

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Railways retrieves land worth Rs48mln

The Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieved land worth Rs48 million during an anti-encroachment operation, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieved land worth Rs48 million during an anti-encroachment operation, on Thursday.

According to the PR sources, the operation was carried out at Renala Khurd Railway Station between Level Crossing No 147 and 147A, on the directions of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Muhammad Hanif Gul.

The Railway staff and PR police took part in the operation against land grabbers.

The DS said that operations against land mafia would continue and every inch of state land would be vacated.

He commended the railway personnel for the successful operation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Renala Khurd Million

Recent Stories

Russia tightens noose around key Ukraine city on 9 ..

Russia tightens noose around key Ukraine city on 99th day of war

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs officials to ensure complianc ..

Commissioner directs officials to ensure compliance with fixed prices of edibles ..

1 minute ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements regarding LG e ..

Meeting held to review arrangements regarding LG election

1 minute ago
 China launches 9 satellites into orbit for intelli ..

China launches 9 satellites into orbit for intelligent connected vehicles

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 02 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 02 June 2022

4 minutes ago
 OPEC Confirms Oil Production Increases by 648,000 ..

OPEC Confirms Oil Production Increases by 648,000 Bpd in Both July, August

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.