Railways retrieves petrol pump in anti-encroachment operation in Hyderabad

In a successful anti-encroachment operation, Pakistan Railways Karachi Division retrieved a petrol pump at Auto Bhan road in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :In a successful anti-encroachment operation, Pakistan Railways Karachi Division retrieved a petrol pump at Auto Bhan road in Hyderabad.

The petrol pump had been illegally built over 1.28 kanals area of Pakistan Railways' land without any permission or agreement with the department, said a news release on Wednesday.

The operation had been conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Property and Lands of Karachi Division by Railways' police with support from the district police.

Pakistan Railways Police had taken custody of the retrieved petrol pump.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul congratulated the officers and staff that carried out the operation.

He directed for further intensifying the anti-encroachment operations so that encroached land in Karachi Division be fully retrieved.