Railways Retrieves Rs 20m Land
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways retrieved one kanal and 5 marlas of commercial land worth Rs 20 million from land grabbers on Wednesday.
According to departmental sources, the Railways staff, along with a police team, conducted an operation against the land grabbers near Locomotive Shed and got retrieved the department's land.
PR Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gulin said the operation against encroachers would continue and every inch of Railways land would be retrieved.