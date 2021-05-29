UrduPoint.com
Railways Retrieves Rs 33.5m Land From Grabbers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has got cleared commercial and residential land worth Rs 33.5 million from land grabbers in an operation.

According to the PR divisional superintendent Lahore sources on Saturday, an operation was carried out against the occupation mafia at Mandi Ahmedabad railway station yard.

A special anti-encroachment operation is under way currently on the orders of Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati. On the directions of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Muhammad Nasir Khalili, the Railways authorities, with the help of police, retrieved three kanals of commercial, and one-and-a-half kanals of residential land from the land grabbers.

The authorities also sealed 125 illegal shops at Mandi Ahmedabad railway station.

