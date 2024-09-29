Open Menu

Railways Reunite 626 Vulnerable Children With Heirs During Eight Months

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Railways reunite 626 vulnerable children with heirs during eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways Police have rescued and reunited as many as 626 vulnerable children with their legal heirs and different welfare institutions during the last eight months with the help of train staffers.

“During the operation, the Railways Police have retrieved and returned around 2,000 lost luggages valued Rs 19.2 million to the passengers,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Additionally, the official said that around 13,360 handicapped, injured and old passengers were provided with first aid, wheelchairs, and stretcher facilities during their journey in trains.

Giving details of division wise, he said that Rawalpindi division reunited 146, Lahore 149, Karachi 128, Sukkur 67, Peshawar 66, Multan 57 and Quetta division 13 runaway children to their parents and different welfare institutions.

The official said that most of the children were found unaccompanied and loitering at stations after they left their house following a fight or getting scolded or in search of better life.

Similarly, he said that Rawalpindi division assisted 2,906 passengers, Lahore 2,315, Karachi 6,030, Peshawar 973, Sukkur 386, Multan 421 and Quetta 330 in retrieving lost luggage.

“The valuables that were returned to the passengers included laptops, smartphones, gold and artificial Jewelry, ladies and gents’ handbags and local or international currencies,” he added.

He said the Railways Police Help Desks had been established at all the major railway stations across the country, and the performance of the Railways Police has been quite satisfactory during the last year.

"Police are performing duties efficiently despite the limited resources while steps would be taken to further improve their performance to the optimum level during the next year," he added.

\395

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Injured Peshawar Quetta Police Jewelry Rawalpindi Sukkur Gold All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

17 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

17 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

18 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

18 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

18 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

22 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan