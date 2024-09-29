Railways Reunite 626 Vulnerable Children With Heirs During Eight Months
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways Police have rescued and reunited as many as 626 vulnerable children with their legal heirs and different welfare institutions during the last eight months with the help of train staffers.
“During the operation, the Railways Police have retrieved and returned around 2,000 lost luggages valued Rs 19.2 million to the passengers,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
Additionally, the official said that around 13,360 handicapped, injured and old passengers were provided with first aid, wheelchairs, and stretcher facilities during their journey in trains.
Giving details of division wise, he said that Rawalpindi division reunited 146, Lahore 149, Karachi 128, Sukkur 67, Peshawar 66, Multan 57 and Quetta division 13 runaway children to their parents and different welfare institutions.
The official said that most of the children were found unaccompanied and loitering at stations after they left their house following a fight or getting scolded or in search of better life.
Similarly, he said that Rawalpindi division assisted 2,906 passengers, Lahore 2,315, Karachi 6,030, Peshawar 973, Sukkur 386, Multan 421 and Quetta 330 in retrieving lost luggage.
“The valuables that were returned to the passengers included laptops, smartphones, gold and artificial Jewelry, ladies and gents’ handbags and local or international currencies,” he added.
He said the Railways Police Help Desks had been established at all the major railway stations across the country, and the performance of the Railways Police has been quite satisfactory during the last year.
"Police are performing duties efficiently despite the limited resources while steps would be taken to further improve their performance to the optimum level during the next year," he added.
