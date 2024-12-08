Open Menu

Railways Reunite Around 684 Vulnerable Children With Heirs In Ten Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Railways reunite around 684 vulnerable children with heirs in ten months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Railways Police have rescued and reunited as many as 684 vulnerable children with their legal heirs and different welfare institutions during the last ten months with the help of train staffers.

“During the operation, the Railways Police have retrieved and returned around 2,263 lost luggage valued Rs 23.7 million to the passengers,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Additionally, the official said that around 14,793 handicapped, injured and old passengers were provided with first aid, wheelchairs, and stretcher facilities during their journey in trains.

Giving details of division wise, he said that Rawalpindi division reunited 151, Lahore 164, Karachi 137, Sukkur 69, Peshawar 79, Multan 65 and Quetta division 19 runaway children to their parents and different welfare institutions.

The official said that most of the children were found unaccompanied and loitering at stations after they left their house following a fight or getting scolded or in search of better life.

Similarly, he said that Rawalpindi division assisted 3,837 passengers, Lahore 2,761, Karachi 6,135, Peshawar 1195, Sukkur 449, Multan 533 and Quetta 442 in retrieving lost luggage.

“The valuables that were returned to the passengers included laptops, smart-phones, gold and artificial Jewelry, ladies and gents’ handbags and local or international currencies,” he added.

He said the Railways Police Help Desks had been established at all the major railway stations across the country, and the performance of the Railways Police has been quite satisfactory during the last year.

"Police are performing duties efficiently despite the limited resources while steps would be taken to further improve their performance to the optimum level during the next year," he added.

\395

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Injured Peshawar Quetta Police Jewelry Rawalpindi Sukkur Gold All Million

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

20 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

21 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

21 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

21 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

23 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

23 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

24 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan