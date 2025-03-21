Railways revenue surges 85% through private sector participation: Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani informed the National Assembly on Friday that Pakistan Railways has significantly increased its revenue by outsourcing the commercial management of multiple trains to private contractors.

Responding to questions during question hour, he said that through strategic outsourcing and service enhancements, Pakistan Railways’ revenue rose from Rs. 3.36 billion to Rs. 6.21 billion—an impressive 84.71% increase.

Kayani said the Railways is undertaking multiple initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, punctuality, profitability, and service quality. “Despite persistent challenges, including aging infrastructure, financial constraints, and external economic conditions, significant progress has been made in modernizing infrastructure and enhancing operational management,” he added.

The minister highlighted the role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the improved performance of Pakistan Railways. “Outsourcing catering services, the renovation of dining cars, and value-added services have led to a noticeable improvement in passenger satisfaction,” he said.

He said the introduction of RABTA—a digital platform for integrated services—and the addition of pay-to-use washrooms as measures that have enhanced customer convenience.

Catering services and renovations were carried out on key trains, including, Hazara Express (11UP/12DN) , Khyber Mail (1UP/2DN), Zakaria Express (25UP/26DN), Tezgam Express (7UP/8DN).

Kayani also informed about upcoming commercial outsourcing for seven more trains, including Karachi Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Farid Express, Sukkur Express, Mohenjo Daro Passenger, and Rawalpindi Passenger, to further improve efficiency and revenue generation.

Bilal Kayani said complimentary services have been introduced in premium trains such as the Shah Hussain Express, Green Line, and business Express, enhancing the overall passenger experience.

“Pakistan Railways’ punctuality rate has improved from 63% in 2019 to 82% in 2025,” he informed the House.

He attributed this 19% increase to better maintenance and operational efficiency, emphasizing Pakistan Railways' commitment to reliability and service excellence.

Digitalization, automation, and e-ticketing have streamlined operations and improved transparency. The introduction of new locomotives and the refurbishment of passenger coaches are other initiatives undertaken in recent years, he added.

Revenue has increased from Rs. 47.58 billion in 2019-20 to Rs. 88.73 billion in 2023-24, reflecting an 86.5% growth. “This remarkable progress underscores improved governance and service quality across the board,” Kayani said.

Pakistan Railways is also focusing on strengthening freight operations to increase revenue and achieve financial sustainability.

Kayani acknowledged that Pakistan Railways operates on an aging 10,633 km track network, posing serious challenges to repair and maintenance. “Delays in maintenance and operational inefficiencies stem largely from this outdated infrastructure,” he said.

Among the completed PSDP projects, the Minister listed immediate track safety works in Karachi and Sukkur Divisions, reconstruction of assets damaged during the 2010 floods, and rehabilitation of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) rail connectivity.

Ongoing PSDP projects include essential track safety works on the Rohri-Khanpur, Tando Adam-Rohri, Kiamari-Hyderabad, and Khanewal-Shorkot-Faisalabad-Qila Sheikhupura-Shandara sections, among others.

For 2025-26, the Minister announced plans for track rehabilitation between Hyderabad-New Chhor, Rawalpindi-Hasanabdal, Lahore-Lalamusa-Rawalpindi, Shandara-Kala Khatai, and the procurement of track machines for mechanized maintenance.

"The future of Pakistan Railways depends on securing adequate funding, material, machinery, and human resources. Without these essentials, no management practice can deliver effectively," the Minister added.

APP/zah-sra