Railways Says To Address Employees' Concerns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to resolving employee grievances despite limited resources.
Speaking at an open court session held on Thursday, Gul listened to the concerns of railway employees and others associated with the department.
The session, which addressed a range of issues including recruitment under the Temporary Labor Allowance (TLA), employment under the PM package, employee transfers and postings, allotment of railway quarters, and the payment of the marriage and welfare fund, saw most complaints being resolved on the spot.
He assured the attendees that the Railway administration is acutely aware of the challenges faced by its employees and is working diligently to resolve them as quickly as possible. Orders were issued to the concerned officers for the immediate resolution of any outstanding issues.
The open court session, attended by Divisional Transportation Officer Arwa Khan, Divisional Commercial Officer Ghulam Fareed Asad, and other divisional assistant officers, heard a total of 26 complaints. The initiative was widely appreciated by the employees, who expressed hope that their issues would be addressed in a timely manner.
