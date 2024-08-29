Open Menu

Railways Says To Address Employees' Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Railways says to address employees' concerns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to resolving employee grievances despite limited resources.

Speaking at an open court session held on Thursday, Gul listened to the concerns of railway employees and others associated with the department.

The session, which addressed a range of issues including recruitment under the Temporary Labor Allowance (TLA), employment under the PM package, employee transfers and postings, allotment of railway quarters, and the payment of the marriage and welfare fund, saw most complaints being resolved on the spot.

He assured the attendees that the Railway administration is acutely aware of the challenges faced by its employees and is working diligently to resolve them as quickly as possible. Orders were issued to the concerned officers for the immediate resolution of any outstanding issues.

The open court session, attended by Divisional Transportation Officer Arwa Khan, Divisional Commercial Officer Ghulam Fareed Asad, and other divisional assistant officers, heard a total of 26 complaints. The initiative was widely appreciated by the employees, who expressed hope that their issues would be addressed in a timely manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Marriage Court Employment

Recent Stories

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

14 minutes ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

52 minutes ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

4 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

5 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

5 hours ago
realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

5 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

10 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan