UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Scouts Pay Tribute To Lord Biden Powel

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:49 PM

Railways scouts pay tribute to Lord Biden Powel

Boys scouts of Pakistan Railways Multan division on Monday organized a ceremony to pay tribute to Lord Biden Powel, the founder of world boys scouts movement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Boys scouts of Pakistan Railways Multan division on Monday organized a ceremony to pay tribute to Lord Biden Powel, the founder of world boys scouts movement.

World Scouts Day is celebrated on Feb 22, the birthday of Mr. Powel, says a release issues by Railways Multan.

Railways Multan district commissioner Chaudhry Nasir Hanif, commiasioner (training) Khizar Hayat other officials besides a large number of boys scouts attended the ceremony.

Participants heaped praise on Lord Biden Powel and the soul behind the movement that is instrumental till today in inspiring people to help others in an organized and orderly manner.

They plesged to keep promoting the movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Nasir

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed visits national, international p ..

11 minutes ago

72 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

44 seconds ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to armed forces upon ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-IS Coalition, ISF, Peshmerga Discuss Creating ..

2 minutes ago

Gunmen injure two men in Jhal Magsi

2 minutes ago

UAF VC for adopting latest agricultural practices ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.