Railways scouts pay tribute to Lord Biden Powel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Boys scouts of Pakistan Railways Multan division on Monday organized a ceremony to pay tribute to Lord Biden Powel, the founder of world boys scouts movement.

World Scouts Day is celebrated on Feb 22, the birthday of Mr. Powel, says a release issues by Railways Multan.

Railways Multan district commissioner Chaudhry Nasir Hanif, commiasioner (training) Khizar Hayat other officials besides a large number of boys scouts attended the ceremony.

Participants heaped praise on Lord Biden Powel and the soul behind the movement that is instrumental till today in inspiring people to help others in an organized and orderly manner.

They plesged to keep promoting the movement.